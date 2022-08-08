HPD chief Troy Finner increases patrols around mosques across city after 4th Muslim man slain in Albuquerque

HOUSTON – Houston police chief Troy Finner has increased patrols in and around mosques across the city after the slayings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, including one Friday, that are believed to be connected.

The action comes after Mayor Sylvester Turner took to Twitter Sunday to express his disapproval of the events. According to Albuquerque police, three of the killings have happened in the last two weeks, and one occurred in early November. All four victims are Muslim men from South Asia, reports said.

“Houston stands with our Muslim brothers and sisters in #Albuquerque and Houston and throughout our country,” Mayor Turner said. “An attack against one is an attack on us all. I am asking HPD to beef up security around our Mosques.”

Chief Finner responded to the tweet, saying, “We are praying for our Muslim brothers and sisters in #Albuquerque and here in Houston.”

Finner said he has directed all divisions to increase patrols in and around mosques in Houston.

“We will continue to work with our local Muslim leaders to provide a sense of safety and security,” Finner said.