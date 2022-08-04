VIDEO: How to make and save money for college

From new video study services that simplify textbooks at no cost to student loan forgiveness to unusual job opportunities and simple ways to save on furnishing dorm rooms, there are many tips and tricks to reduce the cost of college.

College tuition higher than its ever been before.

There are numerous untapped ways for students and parents to make or save money for higher education. From new video study services that simplify textbooks at no cost to student loan forgiveness to unusual job opportunities and simple ways to save on furnishing dorm rooms, there are many tips and tricks to reduce the cost of college.

Consumer Advocate and Money-Saving Expert Elisabeth Leamy appeared on KPRC 2+ Thursday to share her expert advice on how to navigate the financial side of the higher education journey.

For Leamy’s insights, watch the video at the top of the page.

You can stream KPRC 2+ weekdays at 7 a.m. on click2houston.com and on the KPRC 2 app.