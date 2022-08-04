TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 dead after 18-wheeler crash on North Freeway at Louetta

A man is dead after an 18-wheeler crashed into two other vehicles on the north Freeway Thursday afternoon.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it appears the tires came off the 18-wheeler and hit two vehicles in the 20700 block of the North Freeway at Louetta.

It’s not clear how many people were injured during the crash but deputies said one person was confirmed deceased.

@HCSO_VCD is investigating a fatal crash at the 20700 blk of North Fwy, near Louetta. It appears tires came off an 18-wheeler, striking two cars. One adult male has been confirmed deceased at the scene. #HouNews #HouTraffic pic.twitter.com/mf7ZZtDofa — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 4, 2022

Drivers should avoid the area or expect major delays. For more details, go to Click2Houston.com/traffic.