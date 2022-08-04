98º

TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 dead after 18-wheeler crash on North Freeway at Louetta

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

A man is dead after an 18-wheeler crashed into two other vehicles on the north Freeway Thursday afternoon.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it appears the tires came off the 18-wheeler and hit two vehicles in the 20700 block of the North Freeway at Louetta.

It’s not clear how many people were injured during the crash but deputies said one person was confirmed deceased.

Drivers should avoid the area or expect major delays. For more details, go to Click2Houston.com/traffic.

