15, 16-year-old arrested for deadly shooting of another teen in east Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Officials have arrested two teenagers who they believe were involved in the deadly shooting of a another teen earlier this week.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the early hours of Monday morning in the 14600 block of Force Street.

Gonzalez said authorities were called to the scene around 5:30 a.m. in response to the shooting. When deputies arrived, they reportedly found a teenager, believed to be 16, sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

The teen was said to be dead on arrival, according to deputies.

It is believed the victim was shot and killed after visiting a friend in the area, Gonzalez said.

On Wednesday, officials say they arrested and charged a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old with the murder.

It is believed the two suspects knew the victim and had issues with him in the past.