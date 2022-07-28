Comedian Lil Duval flown to hospital after being hit by a car while riding ATV in the Bahamas

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 18: Recording artist Lil Duval performs onstage during The Big Homecoming Music and Culture Festival at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on June 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Comedian Lil Duval is recovering in a hospital after he was hit by a car while riding an all-terrain vehicle in the Bahamas.

Duval, whose real name is Roland Powell, was flown to a hospital in Nassau earlier this week for a broken hip and other injuries. In an Instagram video he posted Tuesday, the comedian is seen covered in bandages as his gurney is wheeled toward a small plane.

“Somebody hit me in they car while i was on my 4 wheeler. Now my leg broke and i gotta get flown over to nassau and have surgery,” Duval captioned the video before clarifying in a separate post that he suffered a broken hip in the accident, not a broken leg.

