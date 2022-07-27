Where is he? Capital murder suspect remains at-large after shooting, kidnapping in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A 47-year-old old accused in the shooting death of man and the kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend remains at-large, police said Monday.

Jerry Williams is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping after the fatal shooting in southwest Houston.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Holly Hall Street at about 8:25 a.m. on July 20. HPD said patrol officers responded to an apartment and found the unidentified victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Investigators said Williams gained entry into a his former partner’s home and shot the man after a brief verbal exchange. Police said Williams then forced the woman to leave the area in his vehicle. At some point, Williams stepped out of the vehicle and the woman managed to gain control of it and drove away. She then reported the incident to police.

Police said Williams was subsequently charged and remains at large.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jerry Williams or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

