Man dies days after his 18-foot snake wrapped itself around his neck; Officers shot snake to free him

Pennsylvania police on Wednesday had to fatally shoot the snake to free the victim. Elliot Senseman, 27, died Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital—Cedar Crest.

Gemma DiCasimirro and David K. Li, NBC News

Pennsylvania man died Sunday after his 18-foot pet snake wrapped itself around his neck days earlier, prompting authorities to fatally shoot the reptile, authorities said.

Elliot Senseman, 27, of Upper Macungie Township, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital—Cedar Crest on Sunday, four days after the attack, officials said.

A boa constrictor, or a similar snake, wrapped its body “around the neck of Mr. Senseman, thus causing the anoxic brain injury” and a “complete lack of oxygen to the brain,” according to a statement by the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

