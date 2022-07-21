HPD searching for suspect after cyclist killed during hit-and-run in East End

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run in the east end area earlier this year.

On May 30, the victim, identified as Sajid Alfredo Barajas Jr. was traveling southbound in the 300 block of South Cesar Chavez Boulevard at Navigation around 2:15 a.m., when he was hit by a vehicle that was driving in the same direction, according to Crime Stoppers Houston.

Police said the suspect hit Barajas and then continued driving without stopping to render aid. Barajas suffered major injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Crime Stoppers Houston may pay up to 5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. If you have any information, you’re asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477).