2 carjacking suspects dead, 3 other suspects injured after chase ends in crash in north Harris County: HCSO

HOUSTON – Two carjacking suspects have died and three other suspects were injured after a pursuit that ended in a crash in north Harris County Wednesday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they responded to reports of a carjacking in the 6900 block of Vicky Springs around 10:15 p.m. According to investigators, a man was washing his vehicle when five men carjacked him. A deputy later located the suspects with the man’s vehicle near Imperial Valley Drive and Greens Road, investigators said.

The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop but the suspects in the stolen vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit ensued, HCSO said.

Deputies said that the suspected driver lost control of the vehicle when they passed Fairview Park Drive heading northbound on Imperial Valley Drive, which caused the car to strike a tree.

Two of the suspects were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said. Three other suspects were reportedly transported to the hospital by an ambulance. According to HCSO, two of the suspects that survived the crash are in critical condition and the other has serious injuries.

Investigators said a weapon that also matched the description of the one used during the carjacking was found at the scene. It is unknown which suspect was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.