Possible murder suspect leads officers on chase, crashes near Amazon warehouse in Katy, authorities say

Possible murder suspect, 41-year-old Justin Dupree Tolliver, leads officers on chase, crashes near Amazon warehouse in Katy, authorities say

KATY, Texas – A suspect who had an open parole violation warrant for homicide is now in custody after leading Precinct 8 deputies and officers with the Houston Police Department on a chase early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

According to officials, Pct. 8 deputies asked HPD to assist them in the chase, which began as a traffic stop attempt near the Gulf Freeway and Griggs around 12:22 a.m.

The suspect, who has been identified as Justin Dupree Tolliver, 41, reportedly fled all the way to Katy in a white Buick while driving more than 100 mph, investigators said.

During the chase, officials said Tolliver threw a pistol out of the window near SH 228 and the Gulf Freeway interchange as he made his way toward I-10 in Katy.

At one point, authorities said Tolliver called 911 stating he was going to surrender, however, he continued to flee.

Eventually, officials said Tolliver exited at Cane Island Parkway in the 28420 block of I-10 and drove off the roadway, and through a grassy median.

HPD officers said they attempted to perform a PIT maneuver on the vehicle however, Tolliver eventually crashed in the Amazon warehouse parking lot, investigators said.

Tolliver was then taken into custody after a brief standoff where he refused to get out of the car.

Authorities said a female passenger was detained and later released. She will not face any criminal charges, investigators said.

Upon further investigation, deputies said the .380 pistol Tolliver threw out the window was found off the roadway. Numerous Xanax pills were also found inside the car, officials said.

Deputies said at the time of the incident, Tolliver had a warrant out for his arrest for a parole violation through Texas DPS for homicide.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office has accepted felony charges of evading arrest in a motor vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm for Tolliver. Charges for possession of a controlled substance were not accepted.

Tolliver was awaiting a court appearance on Tuesday and his bond has not yet been set.

“I am thankful for the men and women of area law enforcement who work collaboratively every day to serve our community and who put their lives on the line to keep the public safe. I am especially thankful that my Deputies, nor anyone else, were seriously injured in this chase,” Harris County Precinct 8 Phil Sandlin said in a news release.