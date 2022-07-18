2 good Samaritans shot after helping woman with baby during domestic dispute in south Houston: HPD

An investigation is underway after police said a man and woman were shot while trying to intervene as a man was attacking a woman with a baby in southeast Houston Monday.

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police said a man and woman were shot after trying to intervene as a man was attacking a woman with a baby during a domestic dispute in south Houston Monday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 6830 Cullen Blvd. around 12:40 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his back and leg and a woman with a gunshot wound to her leg. The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition and the woman transported was in stable condition, HPD said.

According to investigators, the suspected shooter was beating a woman with a child when a group of people intervened.

Officers said the suspect left the scene and returned a short time later to open fire on the people who intervened. Police said someone in the parking lot returned fire and the suspect fled the scene in a Chevy Suburban.

It is unknown if the shooter was hit, investigators said. Police said the woman who was attacked was no longer at the scene when they arrived but said she was okay.