2 HPD officers injured after suspected drunk driver strikes patrol vehicle in SW Houston, police say

Police are investigating after a suspected drunk driver crashes into an HPD police vehicle in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – Two Houston police officers are hurt after a suspected drunk driver struck their patrol vehicle outside an elementary school in southwest Houston early Saturday, police said.

According to HPD Sgt. R. Dunn, officers were responding to an assist call at around 2 a.m. when a silver sedan driven by a man struck one of the patrol vehicles while making a left turn at the intersection of Gulfton and Westward.

Both vehicles veered off the roadway and into the fence of Benavidez Elementary School, according to police.

Sgt. Dunn said the driver of the sedan was believed to be driving the wrong way when the crash happened.

Both officers were transported to an area hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the sedan is being investigated for possible signs of intoxication. The extent of his injuries were unclear.

No one was at the elementary school at the time of the crash, however, officials were notified of the damaged fence.