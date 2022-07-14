Wife pleads for help finding suspect responsible for husband’s murder at Halloween party last year

HOUSTON – The family of 22-year-old Army Specialist Jerson Barrondo is still seeking justice almost eight-and-a-half months after he was shot and killed at a Halloween party last year.

Barrondo’s widow Jennifer Gomez said she first met her husband in elementary school, and not a day goes by that he’s not her mind.

“It’s still hurtful,” Gomez said. “I still cry at night when he’s not there because I’m used to being next to him.”

Barrondo died on Oct. 31 after Houston police said he got into an argument with another man during a house party in the 7800 block of Moline Street.

Gomez said he was trying to move partygoers from the front of the house to the backyard and got into a verbal altercation with the alleged suspect who eventually pulled out a gun and fired.

Barrondo’s widow says he attempted to defend himself and also pulled out a gun.

There was an exchange of gunfire, however, police said Barrondo was hit multiple times and died.

If you have any information on the case, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222- TIPS.