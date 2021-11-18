‘He was our hero’: Family of Army specialist who was killed at Halloween party in SE Houston demands justice

HOUSTON – The family of 22-year-old Army Specialist, Jerson Barrondo, wants justice.

“He was our hero, our brother, our friend,” said Jerson’s older brother, Stephen.

Jerson was one of seven siblings and he served in the army for four years. He was shot and killed at a home in southeast Houston on October 31.

According to Houston police, Jerson got into an argument with another man during a Halloween party while trying to clear people out of the overcrowded home.

His family told KPRC 2 he was simply trying to move partygoers from the front of the house to the back yard.

“The guy got mad, and I guess my brother tried to reach for his gun when he saw the guy pointing (his gun) at him,” Stephen said. “I guess he didn’t have enough time to pull it out and he got shot.”

Police have not made any arrests in this case.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222 TIPS.