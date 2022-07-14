Harris Co. deputy issued ‘no bill’ after high-speed chase claims life of 23-year-old mother

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Harris County deputy has received a ‘no bill’ outcome after he was reportedly involved in a high-speed chase that ended in a crash which claimed the life of a 23-year-old mother earlier this year.

According to court documents, the Grandy Jury did not find enough evidence to criminally charged Deputy Dontre Thomas in this case.

It is unclear why the judge issued Thomas a ‘no bill’ in this case.

The legal definition of a ‘no bill’ is when a Grandy Jury “writes across the face of a bill of indictment to indicate that the criminal charges alleged therein against a suspect have not been sufficiently supported by the evidence presented before it to warrant his or her criminal prosecution,” according to LegalDictionary.com

According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were in a high-speed chase in pursuit of an aggravated robbery suspect in northeast Harris County just before 11 p.m. on Jan. 12.

As a deputy was crossing the intersection of Lockwood Drive at Laura Koppe Road in pursuit of the suspect, Davonte Williams, authorities say the deputy crashed into a black vehicle, which caused a multi-vehicle collision.

Inside the black vehicle which was initially impacted was 23-year-old Autrey Faith Simone Davis, and two her children, ages 5 and 2.

The two children were transported to the hospital, and Davis was later pronounced dead from her injuries.

Officials say Thomas’ patrol vehicle was on fire and that bystanders had to help pull him out.

He was then taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and was in stable condition following the crash.

Williams, the original robbery suspect who authorities were chasing, was out on bond at the time of the collision.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and evading arrest causing death. There is currently a warrant out for this arrest.

