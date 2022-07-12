Man found fatally shot outside residence in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot outside of a residence in southeast Houston Tuesday, police said.

It happened in the 12400 block of Sunset Ridge Lane around 8 a.m.

Our homicide detectives are en route to the 12400 block of Sunset Ridge Ln. near East Orem Dr. after a male was found fatally shot outside a residence about 8 am. The suspect(s) left the scene. No other information known at this time.#hounews pic.twitter.com/3bVwZv43US — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 12, 2022

According to officers with the Houston Police Department, the suspect(s) left the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.