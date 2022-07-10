$3.3M scheme: Woman arrested for running ‘illegal’ business claiming to fix customer’s credit issues, Pct. 4 says

Deputies with Pct. 4 Constable conducted a business raid at Rose Credit Repair in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY – A woman is arrested Sunday for her alleged involvement in $3.3 million dollar finance scheme, Harris County Pct. 4 said.

According to Constable Mark Herman, deputies conducted a business raid at Rose Credit Repair in the 15300 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard in north Harris County.

Upon arrival, deputies found that the suspect “would fix people’s credit through illegal means.”

MASSIVE 3.3 MILLION DOLLAR CREDIT SCHEME UNCOVERED!



After a lengthy investigation Precinct 4 Constables have made an arrests of a female suspect involved in a 3.3 Million Dollar scheme on financial institutions.



Press Conference tomorrow at 10am Cypresswood office pic.twitter.com/YzW832Q1tX — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) July 10, 2022

Photos taken by investigators show a banner from Rose Credit Repair that claims to help customers “raise their credit score by 50-100 points,” and “use the Law to remove common errors” such as late payments, bankruptcies, and settlements. The business also claimed that customers would see results “in 35 days or less.”

Precinct 4 will hold a news conference Monday morning at 10 a.m. to show additional photos of the woman’s business, and the actual arrest, plus details on the investigation.