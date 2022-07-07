Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of man near NRG Stadium

Joshua Gerard Jackson, 27, is charged with murder in the death of Codie Girouard, 39.

Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man at an apartment complex near NRG Stadium.

On Feb. 19, patrol officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting in a parking lot at 8433 Hearth Drive. Upon arrival, officers found Girouard with a gunshot wound to the head. Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Video of the suspect vehicle, described as a black Nissan Rogue with front end damage, was released to the public.

Further investigation identified Jackson as a suspect in the case. It was later determined that Girouard planned to meet Jackson at the location. When Jackson arrived, Girouard approached the vehicle and was immediately shot. Jackson then fled the scene.

He was arrested on Wednesday and subsequently charged.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.