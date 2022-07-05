Montgomery County Animal Shelter at critical capacity, waiving adoption fees on all pets

Through July 10, the animal shelter is waiving adoptions fees. All adoptable pets are vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped, and spayed or neutered.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Montgomery County Animal Shelter is operating at critical capacity and is in urgent need of homes for its furry charges.

Through July 10, the animal shelter is waiving adoptions fees. All adoptable pets are vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped, and spayed or neutered.

“As we continue to receive dogs and cats daily, we desperately need our community’s help getting pets out of the shelter,” shelter officials said in a release.

If you’re not sure if you’re ready to adopt, consider fostering a dog or cat. Fostering frees up space in shelters for additional animals. Learn more about fostering here.

The shelter is open Tuesday through Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. for adoptions. For more information, visit www.mcaspets.org or email Shelter.Counter@mctx.org.