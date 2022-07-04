Authorities release identity of victim who drowned at Lake Conroe on July 4

Authorities have recovered the body of 28-year-old Binh Le, of the San Antonio area, who drowned at Lake Conroe on the Fourth of July.

According to the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, just before 3 p.m., the dispatch center received a 911 call in reference to a male who was swimming in the area of West Little Lake Creek near the Bentwater subdivision.

The caller said the man had been swimming towards the shore and began waving his hands in duress when they lost sight of him.

Montgomery County Precinct 1 Marine Division, along with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, Montgomery County Hospital District, North Montgomery Fire Department, Montgomery Fire Department and the Department of Public Safety all responded to the area, arriving on location within minutes.

Witnesses reported the victim had been in shallow water after spending much of the day on a boat enjoying Lake Conroe. Initial reports indicate the victim stepped onto a steep drop-off, causing him to lose his footing and become distressed in the water.

Good Samaritans stopped and assisted prior to first responders’ arrival but were unsuccessful in locating him.

At 4:30 p.m., using side-scan sonar equipment, the victim’s body was recovered.

Constable Philip Cash, who has expressed his deepest condolences to Le’s family and friends, is reminding everyone on Lake Conroe to utilize life safety equipment whenever you are on a boat or in the water. Cash says no matter your comfort level in the water, personal floatation devices or life jackets saves lives.