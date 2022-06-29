LIVE: Gov. Abbott to provide border security update following immigrants’ deaths in San Antonio trailer tragedy

EAGLE PASS, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on the state’s ongoing response to what he calls a “growing border crisis.”

Abbott will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw and Adjutant General of Texas Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer.

This will be the first press conference the governor has held since the discovery of a stifling trailer in San Antonio where dozens of migrants died after being abandoned in the sweltering heat, few identities of the victims have been made public, illustrating the challenges authorities face in tracing people who cross borders clandestinely.

The number of dead rose to 53 on Wednesday after two more migrants died, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. Forty of the victims were male and 13 were female, it said.

Ad

The bodies were discovered Monday afternoon on the outskirts of San Antonio in what is believed to be the nation’s deadliest smuggling episode on the U.S.-Mexico border. More than a dozen people were taken to hospitals, including four children. Three people have been arrested.

Abbott has addressed the incident on Twitter, blaming the deaths on President Joe Biden’s border policies.

At Least 42 People Found Dead Inside Truck Carrying Migrants In Texas.



These deaths are on Biden.



They are a result of his deadly open border policies.



They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law. https://t.co/8KG3iAwlEk — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 28, 2022

We all just witnessed the tragedies that occur because of Biden’s border policies.



O’Rourke says we we shouldn’t do anything to address it.



He would aid & abet Biden’s open border.



The Beto-Biden border policy is wrong for Texas & U.S.https://t.co/zZqLaiJzUb via @YouTube — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 29, 2022

KPRC 2 will livestream the event in the video player above.

--