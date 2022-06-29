93º

LIVE: Gov. Abbott to provide border security update following immigrants’ deaths in San Antonio trailer tragedy

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

EAGLE PASS, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on the state’s ongoing response to what he calls a “growing border crisis.”

Abbott will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw and Adjutant General of Texas Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer.

This will be the first press conference the governor has held since the discovery of a stifling trailer in San Antonio where dozens of migrants died after being abandoned in the sweltering heat, few identities of the victims have been made public, illustrating the challenges authorities face in tracing people who cross borders clandestinely.

The number of dead rose to 53 on Wednesday after two more migrants died, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. Forty of the victims were male and 13 were female, it said.

The bodies were discovered Monday afternoon on the outskirts of San Antonio in what is believed to be the nation’s deadliest smuggling episode on the U.S.-Mexico border. More than a dozen people were taken to hospitals, including four children. Three people have been arrested.

Abbott has addressed the incident on Twitter, blaming the deaths on President Joe Biden’s border policies.

