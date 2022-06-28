Man fatally shot outside gas station in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – A search for two suspects is underway after a man was shot and killed outside of a gas station in northwest Harris County Monday, deputies said.

Harris County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to 5803 Barker Cypress around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they found the victim, who was identified as Jonathan Lowe, dead in the parking lot from gunshot wounds.

According to homicide investigators, surveillance video showed Lowe speaking with someone inside a gold-colored SUV when he was shot by someone inside the vehicle. Deputies said it is unknown what led up to the shooting.

Investigators said the occupants of the suspect vehicle were seen entering the store shortly before the shooting and are described by deputies as a man with dreadlocks and a woman. Both appeared to be in their late teens or early twenties, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact the HCSO Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713) 222-TIPS.