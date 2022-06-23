Switching jobs? Here’s what a recruiting expert says you should keep in mind

Local recruitment expert Jason Wachtel with JW Michaels appeared on KPRC 2 to discuss why some people are feeling resignation regret and what employees should keep in mind if they’re thinking about switching jobs.

Many Americans left their jobs during “The Great Resignation.”

According to a new Harris Poll for USA Today, one in five of those surveyed had “feelings of remorse” regarding their new job. Of those who switched their job, 26% say they like their new position enough to stay, while 30% say their new role is “different than what they expected.”

Local recruitment expert Jason Wachtel with JW Michaels appeared on KPRC 2 to discuss why some people are feeling resignation regret and what employees should keep in mind if they’re thinking about switching jobs.

