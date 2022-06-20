Photo released of vehicle involved in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in northeast Houston, police say

A photo of a vehicle involved in a hit and run was released in hopes someone will identify the driver in the incident, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened on April 26 at 6:35 p.m. in the 7400 block of Ley Road in northeast Houston, police said.

Police said the driver of a 2007-2017 Grey Jeep Patriot struck a pedestrian who was walking southbound, crossing the main lanes, then fled the scene.

The victim suffered bodily injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The vehicle’s license plate was not captured.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect(s) involved. Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.