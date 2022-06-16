Caught on cam: Robber shoots through glass, climbs out SUV window after caught rummaging through vehicle, police say

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on June 7 in the 4000 block of Galveston.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery in early June.

According to police, a woman was at her boyfriend’s apartment when she looked outside and noticed someone was inside his SUV.

The woman told her boyfriend, who then ran outside and found a man sitting in the driver’s seat, attempting to steal the vehicle.

The boyfriend, at first, tried to hold the driver’s side door closed in an attempt to trap the suspect, but the suspect pulled out a handgun, police said.

The SUV owner ran off as the suspect discharged his gun twice, shattering the glass. The suspect jumped out through the broken window, finished rummaging through the vehicle, then fled the scene.

The suspect was wearing a red sleeveless jersey with #35, dark pants and had short, black hair.

Anyone with knowledge about the case is urged to contact police. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.