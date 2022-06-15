Security guard accused of fatally shooting Ojos Locos patron arrested

HOUSTON – A security guard accused in the fatal shooting of a patron at Ojos Locos was arrested in the man’s death in February 2020 in northwest Harris County.

Raymond Palmer was indicted by a Harris County grand jury earlier this year.

Javier Sanchez, 28, was killed when a security guard at the sports bar opened fire around 2 a.m., authorities said at the time. Sanchez was shot in the back and pronounced dead at the scene, and another person was injured.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the guard was clearing out the club for closing time when he encountered a group that was still inside. A fight broke out and the guard pulled out his gun and opened fire.

Here are 2020 reports from KPRC 2 concerning this shooting.

