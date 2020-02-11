Family plans to file lawsuits after loved one killed by security guard at north Houston sports bar

HOUSTON – The family of a man killed in a shooting inside Ojos Locos Club on the North Freeway near Barren Springs Drive is taking legal action.

What happened?

Javier Sanchez, 28, was killed when a security guard at the sports bar opened fire around 2 a.m. Sunday, authorities said. Sanchez was shot in the back and pronounced dead at the scene, and another person was injured.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the guard was clearing out the club for closing time when he encountered a group that was still inside. An altercation broke out and the guard pulled out his gun and opened fire.

“Nobody (was) swinging at (the guard),” said one of the witnesses inside the bar. “Nobody is grabbing his weapon. Other security guards aren’t in that same mindset. This guy was out to kill. He was looking for justification.”

No charges have been filed against the guard, who is cooperating with the investigation, authorities said.

What’s new?

Tuesday, the family’s attorney, Richard Persutti, spoke out saying they were planning on suing the security guard, the security guard company, the sports bar and the sport bar’s parent company.

According to Persutti, Sanchez had been out with family, and was trying to diffuse the altercation between the other patron and the guard.

“The security guard, he looks like he’s shooting somebody, like in a gangster movie or something,” Persutti said. “The type of conduct that he exhibited needs to be held accountable.

Persutti said the family is devastated by Sanchez’s death.

“Sanchez was a loving, caring family man (who was) very involved in family activities,” Persutti said. “This has been the worst thing that could ever happen to anybody. A father, a son, a brother, a cousin has been taken away.”

Persutti said he is working to gather information in order to file the lawsuits.

“When I feel that I have the necessary information that I want, we’re going to file a lawsuit and we’re going to move this thing forward,” Persutti said. “This family is going to get justice, and I’m going to get it for them.”

What’s next?

A grand jury is expected to look over the case and determine if charges need to be filed. The question they are looking to answer is, was the security guard acting in self-defense?