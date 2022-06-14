Jack-and-Coke in a can: Coca-Cola, Brown-Forman debut new drink

Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola RTD, inspired by the classic bar cocktail, will be made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola is partnering with Brown-Forman to debut a new canned cocktail combining Coke and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey.

The drink will hit shelves in Mexico later this year before expanding globally.

The partnership brings together “two classic American icons to deliver consumers a taste experience they love in a way that is consistent, convenient, and portable,” Lawson Whiting, CEO and President of Brown-Forman Corporation, said in a release.

The new beverage will include “clear responsibility symbols” to indicate it’s for legal-aged drinkers. It will typically have 5% alcohol by volume, but that will vary depending on country. A zero sugar version of the beverage will also be available.