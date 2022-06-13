Surveillance photos released of man wanted in fatal shooting of victim in Westchase motel parking lot

Photos released of suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man at a motel parking lot on May 27

HOUSTON – Houston police have released surveillance photos of a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man at a motel parking lot on May 27.

According to Houston police, patrol officers responded to a shooting call at a motel parking lot in the 2900 block of the West Sam Houston Parkway South around 10:15 p.m. Upon arrival, they found Andre Garner lying unresponsive on a sidewalk.

Garner had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 32 years old.

Further investigation determined Garner and another man were arguing when the suspect pulled out a gun, shot Garner and then fled on foot.

The suspect was wearing red shorts, a white tank top and multi-colored socks. His hair is described as long dreads with blonde tips and he appears to have tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information in this case or on the identity of the suspect in the photos is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.