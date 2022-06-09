This massive powwow about 3 hours away from Houston is celebrating Native American heritage, culture

KINDER, La. – The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana will host its 25th annual powwow in The Pavilion at Coushatta Casino Resort this Friday and Saturday.

The powwow is one of the largest Native American gatherings in the southern United States where world champion Native American dancers and singers gather to compete for prizes in a family-friendly alcohol- and drug-free event, according to a news release from the event organizers. Hundreds of representatives from tribes across the U.S. and Canada come together each year to celebrate their culture with dance and drum contests. Jewelry, beaded moccasins and colorful feathered regalia with intricate details adorn the dancers – each is handmade and most are passed down as heirlooms through their family, the news release noted.

Tribal drum groups compete and provide music and songs for the dance competitions. Exhibition dances and specialty dances showcase each age category during the event.

The event also hosts a marketplace showcasing Native American food like Indian frybread and Indian tacos, plus authentic Native American arts and crafts, handmade turquoise and silver jewelry, handmade beaded items and Coushatta long-leaf pine needle baskets.

Admission for the public is $5 per day. Children ages 6 and younger are free. Spectators may purchase tickets at the gate on the day of the event.

Here is the full event schedule.

Friday, June 10

5 p.m. - Gourd Dance

7 p.m. - Grand Entry

Saturday, June 11