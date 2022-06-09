HPD looking for woman accused of pointing knife at clerk, demanding money at SW Houston store

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a woman they say attempted to rob a store while pointing a knife at the clerk.

According to HPD’s robbery division, the incident occurred in the 13100 block of Dunlap Street back on May 8 around 11 a.m.

Surveillance video shows a woman wearing a blue shirt walking into the store.

Police said once the woman got inside, she walked toward an employee who was standing at the ice machine, out of the camera’s view, and placed a knife at her side while demanding money.

Officials said a witness in the store told the suspect to leave the employee alone, causing her to become “spooked” and flee.

HPD described the suspect as a Black woman, standing around 5′4″ tall, wearing a light blue shirt with black pants.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters may also submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Information resulting in an arrest may be rewarded by a cash payment of up to $5,000.