Department of Homeland Security issues national terrorism advisory as threats in US continue to rise

FILE - The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington, Feb. 25, 2015. DHS says a looming Supreme Court decision on abortion, an increase of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and the midterm elections are potential triggers for extremist violence over the next six months. DHS said June 7, 2022, in the National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin the U.S. was in a "heightened threat environment" already and these factors may worsen the situation. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Department of Homeland Security issues national terrorism advisory system bulletin regarding threat environment across the U.S.

The department of homeland security recently issued a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) due to the “continued heightened threat environment across the United States.”

According to the information posted on DHS’s website, the threat environment is expected to become more dynamic due to several high-profile events that “could be exploited to justify acts of violence against a range of possible targets.”

Some of these threats are set out in hopes of impacting events such as public gatherings, faith-based institutions, schools, racial, ethnic, and religious minorities, government facilities and personnel, U.S. critical infrastructure, the media, and perceived ideological opponents.

DHS says they are working with the FBI to relay information and intelligence across every level of government to ensure the safety of citizens.

This NTAS bulletin will expire on November 30, 2022.