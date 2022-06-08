Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in hit-and-run in NW Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in northwest Harris County Wednesday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

It happened in the 3200 block of W. Greens Road near Veterans Memorial.

According to Gonzalez, an unknown vehicle struck the pedestrian and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead, Gonzalez said.

Deputies are investigating to find the driver that struck the victim.