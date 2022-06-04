74º

LIVE

Local News

Watch live: HPD provides update after multiple people shot in drive-by shooting at nightclub on Houston’s south side

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Houston, Night club, Crime, Shooting

HOUSTON – Houston police say multiple people were shot by a suspect who allegedly fired shots from a box truck on Houston’s south side Saturday morning.

According to police, it happened in the 6900 block of Cullen Boulevard near Idaho Street at around 4:48 a.m.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting at this time. Police did not provide a description of the suspect or the truck he apparently drove in.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email