Watch live: HPD provides update after multiple people shot in drive-by shooting at nightclub on Houston’s south side

HOUSTON – Houston police say multiple people were shot by a suspect who allegedly fired shots from a box truck on Houston’s south side Saturday morning.

6 people shot outside a nightclub at Cullen Blvd and Idaho St, southeast Houston during a drive-by shooting. We’re told the shooter was in a U-Haul truck @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/uE6x1Bb0ku — Rilwan Balogun (@KPRC2Rilwan) June 4, 2022

According to police, it happened in the 6900 block of Cullen Boulevard near Idaho Street at around 4:48 a.m.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting at this time. Police did not provide a description of the suspect or the truck he apparently drove in.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.