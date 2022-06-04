HCSO: Woman suffers broken arm after armed suspect carjacks her outside NW Harris County retail store

HARRIS COUNTY – A 68-year-old woman suffered a broken arm after she was carjacked by an armed suspect outside a retail store in northwest Harris County Saturday morning, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it happened at a shopping center located in the 15900 block of FM 529 near Highway 6.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a carjacking outside a retail store at 15955 FM-529 E, near Hwy 6. A suspect, with pistol in hand, approached an older adult (female, 68), pushed her to the ground breaking her arm. The male drove away in her blue 2016 Hyundai Tucson, 1/2 pic.twitter.com/77GG4KQxd2 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 4, 2022

Gonzalez said an armed suspect approached a 68-year-old adult woman and apparently pushed her to the ground.

The woman suffered a broken arm during the fall.

The suspect drove away in the woman’s blue 2016 Hyundai Tucson with Texas license plate JGP-4190, according to deputies. He is described as a man wearing a hooded sweater and red shorts.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HCSO at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.