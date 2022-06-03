2 men charged in connection to shooting death of man in northwest Houston, police say

Gregory Pellum (left) and Shannon Washington, both charged for their involvement in the shooting in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – Two men have been charged in connection to the death of another man who was shot in a northwest Houston neighborhood in February.

Gregory Pellum, 21, is charged with murder in the death of 39-year-old Oscar Smith III. Separately, police also arrested Shannon Washington, 42, and was charged with tampering with evidence - human corpse on February 7.

Police said on Feb. 5, Smith was involved in a shooting in the 800 block of Oak Street and was shot while fleeing. Another man was also killed on the same day, but his identity was not released by police.

Police believe the shooting may have been drug-related.

On Feb. 7, surveillance video captured Washington driving a green Toyota Highlander where he used to leave Smith’s body outside a home in the 1100 block of Chamboard Lane.

Investigators said they found multiple bullet holes on the vehicle and traces of blood inside it.

Police said further investigation led to Pellum’s involvement in the shooting. On Wednesday, he was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail without incident and is booked into the Harris County Jail.