1 of 3 suspects caught crawling from underneath vehicle during catalytic converter theft in East Downtown Houston, deputies say

Harris County Pct. 4 deputies located an electric saw and noted that the catalytic converter of the vehicle the suspect was underneath had almost been entirely cut through on June 1, 2022.

HOUSTON – A suspect was caught red-handed by a Harris County deputy in the middle of stealing a catalytic converter in East Downtown Houston, according to Harris County Pct. 6 deputies.

Deputy Montemayor was dispatched on May 21 at 8 p.m. to a call near the 1400 block of Emancipation Avenue.

Upon arrival, the deputy said he saw the suspect crawling out from underneath a vehicle and saw a second suspect throwing an object over a fence.

Additional deputies responded to the scene and a total of three suspects, two women and a man, were detained at the scene. During the investigation, deputies found an electric saw and that the catalytic converter of the vehicle the suspect was underneath had almost been entirely cut through.

All three suspects were charged for organized crime. One of the female suspects was also charged with criminal mischief and the male suspect had an open warrant.

All three were arrested and booked in the Harris County Jail.