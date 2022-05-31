84º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Woman shoots, kills man that broke into her apartment in southeast Houston, police say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Deadly Shooting, HPD
Police lights

HOUSTON – A woman shot and killed a man for breaking into her apartment in southeast Houston Monday, police said.

It happened at an apartment complex located at 15603 Gulf Freeway around 9:20 p.m.

According to officers with the Houston Police Department, arriving units located the man dead in the doorway of an upstairs apartment unit.

Investigators said the man broke the woman’s door down trying to get inside while several people were inside the apartment, including the woman’s children.

Police believe the man and woman know each other but said they are unsure of their relationship.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email