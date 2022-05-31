Woman shoots, kills man that broke into her apartment in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A woman shot and killed a man for breaking into her apartment in southeast Houston Monday, police said.

It happened at an apartment complex located at 15603 Gulf Freeway around 9:20 p.m.

According to officers with the Houston Police Department, arriving units located the man dead in the doorway of an upstairs apartment unit.

Investigators said the man broke the woman’s door down trying to get inside while several people were inside the apartment, including the woman’s children.

Police believe the man and woman know each other but said they are unsure of their relationship.

The shooting is still under investigation.