VIDEO: Woman robbed after making large cash withdrawal at southwest Houston bank

Video provided by Houston police of an aggravated robbery at an apartment complex parking lot at the 6100 block of Reims.

HOUSTON – Video released by Houston police shows the terrifying moment a west Houston woman was robbed after withdrawing money from her bank.

Video shows a woman getting out of her vehicle in the 6100 block of Reims on May 24 and a masked man exits a maroon SUV. He runs up to her, telling her to hand over her purse.

“Give it to me, give it to me,” he says on the video, adjusting his mask and pursuing the woman who tried to evade him around parked cars.

Video doesn’t show the moment police said he pulled out a handgun and demanded her purse. The masked man then took a bank envelope containing cash from her and fled in the red SUV.

The woman told police that just prior to the robbery, she went to a bank at the 7300 block of Bellaire and withdrew a large amount of money. She said the man followed her home.

The victim described the suspect as a light-skinned Hispanic male who is 25 to 30 years old weighing 180 to 190 pounds. She said he wore a black hoodie, green cargo pants, black scarf and carried a green pistol. The vehicle was described as maroon SUV with paper plates.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Watch the video below: