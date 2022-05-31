Suspect arrested, charged in deadly shooting of man in northwest Houston: HPD

HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested and charged in the deadly shooting of a man in northwest Houston, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

Nace Smith, 41, has been charged with murder in the 182nd State District Court. He is accused of fatally shooting Charley Walker, 40.

It happened on May 26 at a residence located in the 1200 block of Murrayhill Drive around 3:35 p.m.

Officers said they responded to a report of a shooting at the scene and found Walker on the back porch with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead by responding Houston Fire Department paramedics, investigators said.

Detectives said they believe Walker knew Smith and they may have had an argument in the days prior to the shooting.

Smith was arrested on May 27 by HPD patrol officers for unlawfully carrying a weapon. Knowing Smith was possibly linked to Walker’s murder, HPD homicide detectives were advised of the arrest.

Homicide detectives questioned Smith and said he admitted to shooting Walker.