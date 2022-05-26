15-year-old shot outside his home after argument with suspect in west Harris County, sheriff says

A 16-year-old was airlifted to an area hospital after he was shot by an unknown suspect outside his west Harris County home, deputies with HCSO said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 15-year-old was life-flighted to a hospital after he was shot during an argument outside his home in west Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened in the 7000 block of Pavilion Park Drive near Howell Sugar Land Road at around 6:57 a.m.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the teenager was outside his home when he apparently met with an unknown suspect. An argument ensued between the two and that was when shots were fired, leaving the teen wounded.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting in the Mission Bend area, 7000 blk of Pavilion. Preliminary: a male teen, possibly 16 yrs, was outside a residence, meeting with unknown suspect(s). An altercation possibly ensued & shots were fired. The teen was wounded. Suspect(s) 1/2 pic.twitter.com/UVt8hE9Mzf — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 26, 2022

The teenager was airlifted to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition, Sheriff Gonzalez said.

The unknown suspect fled in a black four-door sedan.

Investigators are en route to the scene. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Alief ISD sent out a statement earlier this morning after Life Flight landed on Taylor High School’s parking lot.

“This morning, Taylor High School administration was informed by the Harris County Sheriff Department that police were called to a shooting in the apartments on Pavilion Point. Life flight was dispatched and landed in the parking lot at Taylor High School. At no time was Taylor High School staff or students in harm’s way. This notice is to ensure you that safety is our top priority and thank you for helping us finish the school year strong.”