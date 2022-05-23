Houston man admits to illegally selling firearms at gun shows: DOJ

HOUSTON – A 38-year-old man has pleaded guilty to unlawfully dealing firearms without a license, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Monday.

Qusay Waleed Taha admitted to purchasing more than 100 firearms between July 11, 2018, and Aug. 19, 2019, in order to resell for profit. Taha also admitted he repeatedly bought firearms through licensed dealers and sold them to local individuals at gun shows.

His sentencing will be held on Aug. 11. Taha faces up to five years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. He has been and will remain in custody pending that hearing.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation.