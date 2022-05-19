Teen shot during drive-by shooting in west Harris County, sheriff says

HOUSTON – A teenager was injured during a drive-by shooting in west Harris County Thursday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 19200 block of Montclair Meadow Lane around 5 p.m.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said suspects started shooting from inside of a vehicle, striking several houses and cars.
Another person returned fire at the suspect’s vehicle, striking a teenage passenger, deputies said.
The teen, who is possibly 14 years old, was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He is expected to survive.
Gonzalez said multiple people were detained. No other injuries were reported.
