84º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Teen shot during drive-by shooting in west Harris County, sheriff says

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Shooting, Crime, HCSO
Police siren (Generic photo)

HOUSTON – A teenager was injured during a drive-by shooting in west Harris County Thursday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 19200 block of Montclair Meadow Lane around 5 p.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said suspects started shooting from inside of a vehicle, striking several houses and cars.

Another person returned fire at the suspect’s vehicle, striking a teenage passenger, deputies said.

The teen, who is possibly 14 years old, was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He is expected to survive.

Gonzalez said multiple people were detained. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email