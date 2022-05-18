Video: Man wearing bright pink track suit seen slugging woman after snatching her purse; police want him off the streets

The incident happened at a hotel in the 2900 block of West Sam Houston Parkway on May 1.

HOUSTON – A man rocking a bright pink warm up suit was caught on camera punching a woman after he snatched her purse off of a hotel counter, according to Houston police.

Surveillance video captured the incident, which happened on May 1, in the 2900 block of West Sam Houston Parkway.

As seen on video, two men were leaving the hotel around 5 a.m. when one of them noticed the clerk’s purse sitting on a counter in the back office. The man then walked around the front desk, into the office, grabbed the purse, and then started to walk out of the hotel.

The clerk ran behind him and tried to stop the suspect, who turned and punched her in the face, video shows.

The thief then left the hotel and got into a black Chevrolet Malibu.

The suspect is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, stood 5′1 to 5′3, weighs about 150 to 160 pounds and had brown hair.

