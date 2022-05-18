Man shoots ex-girlfriend, her daughter before turning gun on himself in Galena Park: HCSO

An investigation is underway after Harris County sheriff’s deputies said a man shot his ex-girlfriend and her daughter before turning the gun on himself Tuesday.

It happened right before midnight in the 2500 block of 4th Street.

According to HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the Galena Park police and fire departments were initially dispatched to the scene. HCSO Sergeant Ben Beall said when units arrived, they located two women, 47 and 23 years old, and a man nearly 50 years old with gunshot wounds. Investigators said the man had died from his injuries, which they later discovered were self-inflicted.

Beall said the 47-year-old woman was transported to the hospital via Life Flight with multiple gunshot wounds. She is currently in critical condition, Beall said. Her 23-year-old daughter was transported by an ambulance with a gunshot wound to the arm. Her condition is reportedly stable.

A family friend told deputies the man is the mother’s ex-boyfriend. The man allegedly shot her daughter and then fatally shot himself.