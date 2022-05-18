2 men injured in shooting outside bowling alley in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police said two men were injured in a shooting outside a bowling alley in southwest Houston Tuesday.

It happened on Boone Road near Bissonnet.

According to officers with the Houston Police Department, employees at the bowling alley were cleaning up and preparing to close the business when they heard commotion and shots fired. Police said they came outside and located one of the victims, who was shot in his chest and stomach, lying adjacent to his vehicle.

Investigators said emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department transported the man to a trauma center, where he is in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

A second gunshot victim walked into a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, HPD said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.