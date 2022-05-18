18-year-old arrested, charged in deadly shooting of man who was harassed by group of teens, HPD says

The suspect, Isaiah Henry, 18, is charged with murder in the 228th State District Court.

HOUSTON – An 18-year-old was arrested in connection to the death of a man who was shot after reportedly being harassed by a group of teens, according to the Houston Police Department.

Isaiah Henry, 18, has since been charged with murder.

On May 9, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 7700 block of Fulton Street around 8:20 p.m.

When they arrived, they found 49-year-old Anthony Green shot to death.

Officers said Green got into a physical altercation with two boys between the ages of 16 and 18 and four teenage girls ages 14 to 16.

Police said Green was swinging his cane trying to get the kids away from him, but as the group started walking away, Henry allegedly turned around and shot Green in the chest.

Green was transported to Memorial Hermann hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, HPD located Henry and attempted to approach him, but he ran on foot. A short time later, Henry was arrested without incident.

Officers said they found a loaded pistol in his possession.

The five other suspects have also been identified but no charges have been filed against them at this time, police said.