KPRC 2+ highlights outstanding students in our area. This morning, KPRC 2′s Owen Conflenti talked with Mihika Patankar, a graduating senior from Harmony School of Advancement.

Patankar is salutatorian of her class and is also the recipient of the Gold Level Graduating Seniors Award for her accomplishments in ice skating.

After graduation, Patankar will study neuroscience at the University of Texas at Austin.