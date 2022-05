HOUSTON – A search is underway for a missing elderly woman who suffers from dementia and is nonverbal, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Edna Jackson, 82, was last seen Sunday in the 100 block of Cypress Station Drive. She was wearing a blue dress with pink slippers.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Jackson is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.