1 person killed in 2-vehicle crash on FM 1960 in Atascocita, officials say

HUMBLE, Texas – One person has died in a crash involving three vehicles in Humble Monday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Emergency officials with the Atascocita Fire Department said it happened on FM 1960 E. at Belleau Wood Drive.

According to firefighters, a passenger in one of the vehicles is trapped and in the process of being extricated.

Life Flight is headed to the scene.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as much as possible.